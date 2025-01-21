Trump Signs Sweeping Executive Orders on Day One

On his first full day in office, US President Donald Trump wasted no time in enacting a series of executive orders, signaling a bold shift in policy priorities across multiple sectors.

As expected, the Republican president used his executive powers to tackle contentious issues ranging from immigration and climate change to government reform and pardoning those involved in the 2021 Capitol riot. These actions, while carrying the weight of law, are not immune to being overturned by future administrations or legal challenges, with several of Trump’s directives likely to face scrutiny.

One of the first orders Trump signed was a proclamation declaring a “national emergency” in response to what he described as an “attack on America’s sovereignty.” This move enables the administration to reallocate funds for reinforcing the US-Mexico border, a critical issue during his first presidency, including reviving efforts to build a border wall. The details of how the wall will be funded remain unclear, and critics argue that the financial and logistical hurdles of such a plan could be immense.

In the realm of immigration, Trump signed several controversial orders, including one denying birthright citizenship to children of undocumented immigrants or those on temporary visas. This decision was immediately challenged in federal court, given that the 14th Amendment has long been interpreted to guarantee citizenship to anyone born on US soil. Additionally, Trump reimposed the “Remain in Mexico” policy, which forces asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while awaiting hearings, and ended the “catch and release” policy, which allowed migrants to remain in US communities during the legal process.

Another highly contentious move was Trump’s reinstatement of the federal death penalty for certain immigrant criminals, notably those convicted of capital crimes or killing law enforcement officers. The decision sparked debate on the efficacy and morality of the death penalty, especially in relation to undocumented individuals.

On the climate front, Trump signed an executive order initiating the withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, a move that was initially made during his first term but reversed by President Joe Biden. The withdrawal will take effect in a year, reigniting the debate over the US’s commitment to global environmental goals. Trump also declared a “national energy emergency” and signed a directive to increase oil production, particularly in Alaska, effectively halting efforts to combat climate change in favor of energy dominance.

Trump’s policies also signaled a shift in the US’s approach to international organizations, as he signed an executive order to begin withdrawing the US from the World Health Organization (WHO). This marks the second time Trump has attempted to pull the US out of the Geneva-based institution, a move that he argued was necessary due to the WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly its ties to China. The US, as the largest contributor to the WHO’s budget, could drastically impact the organization’s ability to respond to future health crises.

The President also took a firm stance on gender and diversity issues. In one executive order, Trump reaffirmed the US’s recognition of only two genders, male and female, and rolled back policies that promoted “gender ideology.” His administration also suspended all “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) programs within the federal government, labeling them as “radical” and “wasteful.”

In a somewhat surprising move, Trump postponed the enforcement of a law that would ban the Chinese-owned app TikTok in the US. The app, a target of Trump’s first administration, had faced scrutiny over national security concerns due to its ties to China. Trump’s decision to delay the ban by 75 days suggested some shift in strategy, especially after his campaign videos gained significant traction on the platform.

Trump also made headlines by issuing pardons for nearly 1,600 individuals involved in the 2021 Capitol riot. Many of those pardoned had faced serious charges, including assaulting federal officers during the violent attack on the Capitol. The decision to pardon such individuals aligns with Trump’s ongoing support for the rioters, whom he has referred to as “hostages.”

In government reform, Trump created the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aimed at cutting government costs. The new advisory body is expected to be led by tech mogul Elon Musk, further solidifying the administration’s ties to the business sector. Trump also signed a directive freezing federal hiring, with notable exceptions for military personnel, and mandated that federal employees return to in-person work, reversing policies that allowed remote work.

However, there were some actions that Trump did not immediately pursue. Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, which had been widely anticipated, have been delayed until February 1. Trump also hinted at releasing classified documents related to high-profile political assassinations, including those of President John F. Kennedy and civil rights leaders Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

Perhaps most intriguingly, Trump has signaled interest in creating a national Bitcoin reserve, a bold move in favor of cryptocurrency, which could redefine the US’s approach to digital currency.

As Trump continues to implement his vision, his executive orders reflect a stark departure from the policies of the previous administration. Whether these actions will ultimately succeed in reshaping America’s future or face legal and political obstacles remains to be seen, but Trump’s first day in office has certainly set the tone for what promises to be a controversial presidency.