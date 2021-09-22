Trump Sues Niece and Newspaper Over Leaked Tax Records

Former US President Donald Trump has sued his niece Mary and the New York Times, claiming they conspired to leak his financial documents to gain fame and money.

The New York Times revealed on Wednesday that the lawsuit targeted Mary Trump, 56, and three of its reporters, who published a Pulitzer-winning investigation into the Republican’s finances in 2019.

The suit, seen by NBC News, alleges that the four had “engaged in an insidious plot to obtain confidential and highly-sensitive records which they exploited for their own benefit.”

Times reporters allegedly convinced Mary to smuggle financial documents out of her attorney’s office because of a “personal vendetta and their desire to gain fame, notoriety, acclaim and a financial windfall.”

Mary Trump, who published a book about her uncle last year, responded by calling him a “loser” who was acting out of desperation.

“The walls are closing in and he is throwing anything against the wall that he thinks will stick,” she was quoted as saying by NBC.

A spokesperson for the daily newspaper said the New York Times would challenge the lawsuit and accused the former president of trying to silence independent news organizations.