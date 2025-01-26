Trump Suggests Egypt and Jordan Take in Palestinians as Gaza Faces Devastation

US President Donald Trump has proposed that Egypt and Jordan accept displaced Palestinians from Gaza, describing the region as a “demolition site” due to its extensive destruction in the ongoing conflict with Israel.

In a phone call with Jordan’s King Abdullah, Trump suggested that Jordan should take in more Palestinians, and mentioned plans to make a similar request to Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. His comments reflect an attempt to address the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where over a million people have been displaced due to continuous fighting.

Trump’s remarks are not just about addressing the immediate destruction, but also aim to ease the strain on Gaza’s overcrowded population and provide relief in the form of resettlement. He suggested that this relocation could be either temporary or long-term, depending on how the situation unfolds. While the proposal may seem like a potential solution to alleviate suffering, it has quickly met resistance, particularly from Hamas, which has vowed to resist any form of displacement from Gaza. Bassem Naim, a Hamas official, firmly rejected Trump’s suggestion, stressing that Palestinians would not abandon their homeland. “This land is ours and we will not leave it except as corpses,” Naim said.

The idea of relocating Palestinians from Gaza is highly controversial, particularly as it challenges long-standing narratives about their right to return to their ancestral land. Gaza, which has already suffered immense infrastructural damage, is home to more than two million people, and the UN has previously reported that 60% of the region’s buildings have been destroyed. The potential resettlement proposal raises deep concerns about the future of Palestinian territories and their right to self-determination.

Trump’s comments come at a time of heightened tensions over US involvement in the region, particularly regarding arms shipments to Israel. Trump claimed he had ended the hold on bomb supplies to Israel, which had been delayed under President Joe Biden’s administration. This, coupled with his remarks on Gaza, signals his continued commitment to a position that many see as supportive of Israeli interests, while others criticize the US for its role in exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Palestinians, however, have long resisted efforts to resettle or displace them, viewing their land as an inseparable part of their identity and history. Their steadfastness in staying in Gaza despite the destruction serves as a testament to their resilience and unwavering commitment to their right to remain on their land.

Egypt’s President al-Sisi has rejected Trump’s idea, reiterating Egypt’s stance that the solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict lies in the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. Similarly, Jordan, home to a large Palestinian refugee population, has expressed concern over the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, fearing it may further complicate the delicate balance of refugee issues in the region.

As the situation continues to evolve, Trump’s proposal to Egypt and Jordan highlights the complex political dynamics at play. His comments reflect the broader international debate about the future of Gaza and the Palestinian people, with many advocating for a solution that respects their rights and ensures their safety and sovereignty. However, the enduring conflict, political resistance, and the deeply-rooted aspirations of the Palestinian people make such proposals contentious and difficult to implement.