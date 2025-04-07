Trump Tariffs: Ghana To Engage With The USA

The Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry wishes to assure the Ghanaian private sector, preeminent exporters, investors, and the general public of the government’s commitment to engaging with the United States of America (USA) on the current imposition of tariffs on Ghanaian products to avoid trade disruptions and investment decisions in the country.

As an immediate step, the Ministers of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Finance, and Foreign Affairs will meet with the US Ambassador to Ghana on Monday, April 7th, 2025, to discuss the developing issue.

A statement issued by the Public Relations (PR) Unit of the Ministry in Accra on Saturday, 5th April 2025, noted that the Ministry, as a matter of urgency, is also engaging relevant stakeholders to determine the extent of the effect and assess the full impact of the US tariffs on the country’s economy.

Furthermore, the Ministry is also considering various strategies to mitigate the impact on Ghana’s trade.

Most Ghanaian exports to the US market enjoy duty-free and quota-free market access through the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a non-reciprocal preferential trade agreement between the USA and eligible African countries, including Ghana.

On Wednesday, 2nd April 2025, the USA announced the imposition of a 10% universal tariff effective Saturday, April 5, 2025, covering imports from all countries, including Ghana, into the United States. However, goods that are in transit as of the date are exempt from the announced tariffs.

In addition, reciprocal tariffs were also imposed on over fifty (50) countries with rates ranging from 11% to 50% effective Wednesday, April 9, 2025. According to the US Executive Order, the tariffs are being imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 due to economic and national security implications of the country’s global trade deficits.

The Executive Order specifically exempts certain products from the universal and reciprocal tariffs. These products include copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber articles, energy and energy products, and certain critical minerals.

The US market provides a ready-made complementary market destination for several important priority export products from Ghana, such as apparel, cocoa derivatives, gold jewellery, shea butter, and horticulture products, including root crops (yam), fruits, vegetables, and cashews, amongst others.