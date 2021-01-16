U.S. President Donald Trump will leave Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning shortly before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, with a grandeur ceremony being planned for his departure, U.S. media reported Friday.

The Associated Press cited people familiar with the plan as saying the farewell ceremony, to be held in Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, will probably feature the reception Trump used to get as president during state visits abroad, “complete with a red carpet, color guard, military band and even a 21-gun salute.”

Flying in Air Force One for the last time, the president will go to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where he will reportedly live his post-presidential life.

What was revealed in the latest report verified previous ones saying that in doing so, Trump wanted to create a split-screen effect to turn audience’s attention away from Biden’s swearing-in ceremony. A formal announcement of Trump’s plan has yet to be made.

Trump has said he will not attend Biden’s inauguration, which Biden responded by saying “it’s a good thing.” Vice President Mike Pence, however, plans to attend the inauguration, a move Biden has welcomed. Pence on Friday spoke with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris via telephone and pledged assistance.