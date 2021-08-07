Trump to Run for President in 2024 Presidential Election – Sean Spicer

The ex-press secretary and adviser of former US President Donald Trump, Sean Spicer, has announced that Trump would run for another term in the 2024 election.

The announcement came as a Quinnipiac University poll revealed earlier this week that the majority of Americans — slightly over 60% — considered Trump’s 2024 bid to be bad for the United States.

“He’s in,” Spicer said during a preview interview of his upcoming book entitled “Radical Nation: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Dangerous Plan for America,” as quoted by the Washington Examiner magazine on Friday.

The ex-spokesman added that the policy of President Joe Biden’s administration in recent months, especially on issues relevant to Trump, such as immigration, encouraged Trump to think of the 2022 midterm elections during which he plans to be a “kingmaker.”

Following the 2020 presidential election that saw Biden becoming the US’ leader, Trump claimed massive election fraud — allegations that have been refuted by election officials — and refused to attend the inaugural ceremony.