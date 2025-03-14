Trump Touts Progress on Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire as Putin Signals Conditional Support

Former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed cautious optimism about brokering a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, citing “good signals” from Moscow during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House.

The remarks follow Russian President Vladimir Putin’s earlier statement endorsing the proposed truce, though he emphasized unresolved “nuances” — a stance Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed as a delay tactic laden with preconditions.

“Putin’s statement was promising but incomplete. We’ll soon see if Russia is serious,” Trump told reporters, underscoring ongoing U.S.-mediated talks involving territorial concessions. His envoy, Steve Witkoff, has reportedly arrived in Moscow to negotiate terms, though Trump cautioned that “nothing is final until ink dries.” Zelensky, meanwhile, remains skeptical, accusing the Kremlin of using procedural hurdles to prolong its military advantage.

The proposed ceasefire, which Trump claims includes discussions on disputed land allocations, marks the latest attempt to halt a conflict now entering its fourth year. Analysts note the geopolitical stakes: A 30-day pause could temporarily ease global energy and grain market pressures but risks entrenching Russia’s territorial gains. “This isn’t peacemaking—it’s a tactical timeout,” said a European diplomat familiar with the talks. “Putin wants legitimacy for occupied regions; Kyiv fears any deal that signals weakness.”

Trump’s reengagement in the conflict, a departure from his earlier hands-off approach, has drawn mixed reactions. Allies argue his transactional diplomacy could yield breakthroughs, while critics warn of concessions that undermine NATO cohesion. With Putin yet to clarify his “nuances” and Zelensky’s government under domestic pressure to reject territorial compromises, the path to even a temporary truce remains fraught. As one U.S. official noted: “Hope isn’t a strategy. The devil’s in the details Putin hasn’t shared.”