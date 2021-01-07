US President Donald Trump promised an “orderly” transfer of power on January 20 after Congress certified President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said early Thursday as he continued to promote debunked claims of voter fraud.

The statement was issued via Trump’s social media director Dan Scavino as the president’s personal Twitter account was locked following the attack on the US Capitol by his loyalists on Wednesday.

“While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!” the statement ended.