Trump Withdraws U.S. from Key UN Bodies, Criticizes Funding Disparities

In a move that underscores his longstanding skepticism of multilateral institutions, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday withdrawing the United States from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

The order also initiates a comprehensive review of U.S. funding for the United Nations, reigniting debates over America’s role in global governance.

This decision marks a continuation of Trump’s first-term policies, during which he withdrew the U.S. from the UNHRC in 2018, citing anti-Israel bias and inefficiency within the organization. Former President Joe Biden reversed that decision in 2021, reinstating U.S. membership. However, Trump’s latest action signals a return to his “America First” approach, which prioritizes U.S. interests over international cooperation.

The executive order also raises questions about the future of U.S. involvement in other UN agencies, including the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Trump has long criticized the UN for what he perceives as an anti-American bias and disproportionate financial burden on the U.S. “It should be funded by everybody, but we’re disproportionate, as we always seem to be,” Trump told reporters. “It’s not being well run, to be honest, and they’re not doing the job.”

White House staff secretary Will Scharf echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need for a review of U.S. funding in light of “wild disparities” in contributions among member states. Scharf argued that the UN’s current structure allows other nations to benefit from American generosity without sharing the financial or strategic burden.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, through his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, responded to the announcement by highlighting the critical role of U.S. support in advancing global security and saving lives. “The Secretary-General looks forward to continuing his productive relationship with President Trump and the U.S. Government to strengthen that relationship in today’s turbulent world,” Dujarric said.

Trump’s decision has drawn mixed reactions, with critics arguing that it undermines America’s leadership on the global stage. Supporters, however, applaud the move as a necessary step to hold the UN accountable and ensure fairer burden-sharing among member nations.

The UNHRC, a 47-member body elected by the General Assembly, has faced repeated criticism from the U.S. for its inclusion of countries with questionable human rights records and its perceived bias against Israel. Trump’s withdrawal comes as the U.S. term on the council was set to expire on December 31.

As the Trump administration reevaluates its engagement with the UN, the broader implications for international diplomacy remain uncertain. While Trump has acknowledged the UN’s “tremendous potential,” he insists that the organization must “get its act together” to fulfill its mission of resolving global conflicts and promoting peace.

This latest move reflects Trump’s broader campaign to reduce U.S. financial commitments to multilateral institutions, including NATO, while urging other nations to increase their contributions. Whether this strategy will lead to meaningful reform or further isolate the U.S. on the global stage remains to be seen.