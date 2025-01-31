Trump’s 25% Tariff on Canada, Mexico Sparks Global Economic Jitters

The U.S. will impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico starting February 1, President Donald Trump confirmed this week, though uncertainty lingers over whether crude oil—a critical commodity—will be included in the sweeping trade measure.

Analysts warn the move risks inflaming inflation, destabilizing markets, and triggering retaliatory actions that could ripple across the global economy.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, a multinational financial advisory firm, argues the tariffs are framed as a tool to address migration, fentanyl trafficking, and trade imbalances but warns of unintended consequences. “This decision carries significant risks for investors worldwide,” he says.

Energy Costs Set to Soar

The U.S. imports roughly 40% of its crude oil, with Canada supplying the lion’s share. Should oil fall under the tariff net, energy markets—already strained by geopolitical tensions and supply chain bottlenecks—could face renewed turbulence. Higher fuel costs would cascade through industries, raising expenses for transportation, manufacturing, and logistics while squeezing household budgets.

“Tariffs on crude would inject unnecessary volatility into fragile markets,” Green emphasizes. “Businesses and consumers globally would feel the pinch, driving inflation higher and undermining economic growth at a precarious moment.”

Market Turbulence Looms

Trade policy uncertainty has long been a catalyst for market instability, and this move is no exception. With Canada and Mexico vowing retaliatory measures, investors are bracing for volatility in North American equities, currencies, and sectors reliant on cross-border supply chains. Green notes the tariffs add “another layer of unpredictability” atop existing challenges like shifting central bank policies and escalating global conflicts.

He advises investors to diversify portfolios, favoring defensive sectors like healthcare, utilities, and consumer staples. “Alternative assets such as gold and real estate could also serve as hedges against trade-driven disruptions,” he adds.

Winners, Losers Emerge in Trade Crossfire’

While domestic energy producers and some U.S. manufacturers may benefit from reduced foreign competition, industries like automotive, agriculture, and consumer goods face steep challenges. Manufacturers relying on cross-border supply chains could see profits erode, while American farmers risk becoming targets of retaliatory tariffs.

“Protectionist policies might score political points, but they rarely deliver sustainable economic wins,” Green cautions. “Global investors must stay alert—escalating trade tensions could dent U.S. equities and reshape asset allocation strategies.”

With the February 1 deadline approaching, businesses and investors worldwide are scrambling to mitigate risks. As Green concludes: “The clock is ticking. Preparation is key to navigating the disruptions ahead.”