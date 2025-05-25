Trump’s Proposed 50% EU Tariffs Trigger Market Alarm, Warns Nigel Green

Donald Trump’s plan to impose 50% tariffs on all EU imports starting June 1 has sparked sharp market reactions and warnings of long-term damage to U.S. economic credibility, according to Nigel Green, CEO of global financial advisory firm deVere Group.

The announcement sent S&P 500 futures down 2% in early trading, while European indices like Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 tumbled 2.7%, reflecting investor anxiety over potential trade disruptions.

Green described the move as a “destabilizing threat” rather than a strategic negotiation tactic, emphasizing its risks to global stability. “Markets are pricing in uncertainty, inflation, and a growth shock,” he said, noting a 12-basis-point drop in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield to 4.10% as investors sought safer assets. Gold prices rose 2%, and the dollar strengthened against the euro, signaling heightened demand for hedges against geopolitical unpredictability.

The proposed tariffs, targeting $300 billion in EU goods including cars, machinery, and pharmaceuticals, risk igniting a transatlantic trade war. Green warned this could exacerbate U.S. inflation, disrupt supply chains, and erode trust in American economic leadership. “Brinkmanship wins headlines but weakens long-term credibility. Allies are now questioning U.S. reliability,” he stated.

Market reactions underscore broader concerns about impulsive policy shifts. Green highlighted parallels to April’s tariff U-turn, when Trump suspended measures hours after announcing them due to bond market pressure. “The bond market is flashing red again, signaling this approach is unsustainable,” he said, urging investors to prioritize yield movements over political rhetoric.

Analysts warn the tariffs could strain EU-U.S. relations, already tested by past trade disputes, while raising costs for U.S. consumers and businesses. Green criticized the lack of strategic foresight, arguing the policy ignores inflationary risks and global trade interdependence. “The U.S. risks trading long-term influence for short-term posturing,” he concluded.

As the June 1 deadline approaches, the focus shifts to whether market pressures will force another reversal. With the EU vowing retaliatory measures, the stakes extend beyond economics to the reshaping of international alliances and America’s role as a stable trade partner.