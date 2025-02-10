Trump’s Tariff Onslaught Ignites Fears of Global Economic Chaos

President Donald Trump has doubled down on tariffs as a central pillar of his political strategy, announcing sweeping 25% duties on all steel and aluminum imports—a move experts warn could destabilize global markets and escalate trade wars.

The decision, confirmed by Trump en route to the NFL Super Bowl, includes plans for reciprocal tariffs “within days” to mirror levies imposed by other nations on U.S. goods, effectively declaring open season on international trade partners.

“This isn’t just about protectionism—it’s a desperate cash grab,” said Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, a global financial advisory firm. “Trump’s unfunded tax cuts have left a gaping deficit. Tariffs are now a permanent revenue weapon, not a negotiating tactic.” The aggressive pivot comes as the U.S. deficit balloons, with the administration scrambling to offset fiscal shortfalls.

The escalation risks reigniting the economic turbulence seen during Trump’s first term, when tariffs disrupted supply chains, eroded corporate profits, and triggered retaliatory measures from China, the EU, and others. This time, however, markets face heightened stakes: global inflation remains stubborn, central banks are wary of easing monetary policy, and investors already grapple with geopolitical instability.

Green cautioned that the tariffs could provoke a “full-on bond market tantrum,” driving up yields as investors demand higher returns for heightened risk. “A surge in borrowing costs would hammer equities and send shockwaves through pensions and savings,” he warned. Currency markets are also in the crosshairs, with the dollar’s stability in question and emerging economies—heavily reliant on trade—particularly vulnerable to exchange rate volatility.

The strategic timing of the tariffs, Green argued, hints at a calculated political gambit. “Trump is engineering a crisis to later position himself as the savior,” he said, suggesting the former president may be laying groundwork to claim credit for resolving self-inflicted economic pain.

For investors, the message is clear: brace for turbulence. “Volatility will be the new normal,” Green stressed, urging portfolios to prioritize diversification, active management, and global exposure. “Complacency isn’t an option. Those who fail to adapt will pay the price.”

The move underscores Trump’s unflinching reliance on trade barriers as both economic policy and political theater. As the U.S. marches toward reciprocal tariffs, businesses worldwide face renewed uncertainty, potentially delaying investments and stifling consumer confidence. Meanwhile, emerging markets, from Southeast Asia to Latin America, are bracing for collateral damage as capital flight and currency swings loom.

History offers a grim preview. Past U.S. tariffs sparked tit-for-tat disputes that shaved billions from global GDP. Now, with Trump framing trade as a zero-sum game, the world economy inches closer to a precipice—one where political maneuvering threatens to eclipse economic rationality.