Trump’s $TRUMP Meme Coin Surges to US$14.5 Billion Market Cap in Hours

On January 17, 2025, former U.S. President Donald Trump made a dramatic entry into the cryptocurrency space with the launch of his own $TRUMP meme coin, and it immediately captivated the digital currency world.

Built on the Solana network, the token’s debut saw an astronomical rise, with its market cap skyrocketing to $14.5 billion within hours of its release.

The coin, initially priced at $0.18, surged to an astounding $7.1 within minutes, before stabilizing at $21.51 by 6:21 PM IST, marking a staggering 231.61% increase, according to CoinMarketCap. This explosive growth has sent shockwaves through the crypto market, leading to widespread discussions across social media and cryptocurrency platforms.

In a message posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump announced the arrival of the $TRUMP token: “My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING!” The announcement quickly resonated with his followers, with Trump encouraging them to claim the token via the official website, gettrumpmemes.com, before the 48-hour claiming window expired.

The frenzy was palpable. Within the first hour of the coin’s release, the trading volume surged to nearly $1 billion. Early investors saw jaw-dropping returns. One trader, who had purchased nearly 6 million $TRUMP coins for approximately $1.1 million using USDC, saw their investment balloon to $23 million within just 90 seconds. Even after selling a portion of their holdings, the trader retained over 5 million coins, still sitting on a profit of more than $20 million.

The coin’s rapid surge in market capitalization was equally remarkable, reaching $7.7 billion within just two hours of launch. The momentum continued to build throughout the day, as more and more people rushed to secure their tokens.

The meteoric rise of the $TRUMP coin has sparked an outpouring of conversation on social media, with cryptocurrency enthusiasts, investors, and skeptics alike questioning its legitimacy, value, and the long-term potential of Trump’s involvement in the digital asset space. Could this coin signal a new era in the relationship between Trump and the cryptocurrency community? Only time will tell, but for now, the $TRUMP meme coin’s early success has certainly captured the attention of the global crypto market.