Trust God – Christians urged

Reverend Albert Kumah, District Pastor of Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Tamale, has called on Christians to put their trust and faith into practice by praying to God and thanking Him for His blessings.

He said Christians should trust and thank God even in difficult times.

Reverend Kumah made the call at send of service in his honour, organised by the Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Church, Ghana congregation in Tamale.

Reverend Kumah said most Christians would want to trust in God when times are good and indicated that it was more important to trust for God for everything all the time.

“God’s unchanging character can give us a firm foundation when things feel unsteady and uncertain,” he added.

He advised Christians to know God personally by having close relationship with Him through prayers and study the Bible to learn more about Him to build strong faith and trust.

Reverend Kumah urged Christians to build the capacity of the youth in Christ to enhance the Christian faith.