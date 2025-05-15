Trust Hospital Advocates for Wider Asthma Treatment Access on World Asthma Day

Ghana’s Trust Hospital has issued a urgent call to improve availability of inhaled asthma medications, marking World Asthma Day 2025 with a strong emphasis on equitable respiratory care.

The hospital’s Premium Centre in Accra hosted medical experts, patients and health advocates to address systemic gaps in asthma management under the global theme “Make Inhaled Treatment Accessible to All.”

CEO Dr. Juliana Oye Ameh presented sobering statistics during her keynote address: “Over 96% of asthma-related deaths occur in low- and middle-income nations where inhalers remain scarce.” With asthma affecting 262 million people globally and causing 455,000 annual deaths, Ghana faces particular challenges in underserved communities where the disease contributes significantly to pediatric and adult hospitalizations.

The hospital’s specialized asthma clinic was highlighted as a model for effective management, with Dr. Ameh sharing success stories including a child whose academic performance improved dramatically after receiving consistent care. However, medical professionals emphasized that such interventions remain inaccessible to many Ghanaians.

AstraZeneca representatives joined the call to action, with Mrs. Dorothy Arthur demonstrating proper use of Turbuhaler devices to ensure optimal medication delivery. Clinical experts including Dr. Allen Steele-Dadzie and Dr. Selassie Amegashie stressed that while asthma cannot be cured, early diagnosis and proper treatment can control symptoms effectively.

The event revealed concerning trends in adult-onset asthma cases and underreported mortality rates in developing countries. Dr. Nana Ama Abankwah noted, “We’re seeing more asthma diagnoses in adulthood, yet many deaths go unrecorded as asthma-related.”

As the forum concluded with clinician-led Q&A sessions, Trust Hospital officials urged cross-sector collaboration to expand treatment access. The hospital’s partnership with AstraZeneca exemplifies the type of alliance needed to address medication shortages. With proper intervention, Ghana could significantly reduce asthma’s burden – preventing unnecessary deaths while improving patients’ quality of life through available, affordable inhaled therapies.