Trust Hospital celebrates remarkable growth in post-pandemic era

The Trust Hospital Limited, a prominent health services provider in the nation, recently conducted its strategic business meeting to highlight its commendable performance over the past three years and present its medium-term framework.

Post-pandemic, the hospital has experienced an upward trajectory in facilities operated, services offered and revenue generated. The five-year plan, Agenda 2027, focuses on sustainability, professionalism, teamwork, innovation, client focus, and service excellence.

Dr. Emmanuel O. Addo-Yobo, the Board Chair, commended the hospital’s transformative journey over the last half-decade, stating, “The Trust Hospital exemplifies what is achievable with the right people and systems in place.”

Mr. Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, Deputy Director-General responsible for Investment and Development at the sole shareholder, Social Security National Investment Trust (SSNIT), similarly praised the hospital’s post-COVID performance. “For us, in addition to the exceptional quality of healthcare delivery, we like to look at the numbers and for the last three years, certainly post-Covid, has been a time of good performance and that has boosted the Trust Hospital brand,” he said.

The shareholders representative urged the hospital to be targeted in its expansion drive.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Juliana Oye Ameh acknowledged the challenges of 2020 but highlighted the hospital’s recovery journey since 2021, emphasizing progress in profitability and quality care. Strategies include introducing new services, strengthening traditional offerings, and establishing a monitoring unit to track strategic plan targets.

In 2024, the hospital aims to focus on collaboration, engaging in continuous development with learning institutions globally and partnering with medical practices to enhance human capacity.

Dr. Ameh emphasized sustainability as a core value, stating, “We believe in sound sustainability practices for the long haul.” Under her tutelage, the Trust Hospital introduced forward-thinking initiatives, notably the Pink October event in 2022, screening over 6,000 individuals.

Last year, the hospital inaugurated the state-of-the-art Premium Centre, offering diverse treatments locally. This year, the dedicated oncology services through the Trust Cancer Care unit prioritize patient comfort, privacy, and emotional support.

The Trust Hospital was established in 1992 as a not-for-profit health facility to provide healthcare to SSNIT staff and their dependents. The facility was later upgraded into a full-fledge hospital to extend its services to the general public.

The Trust Hospital was incorporated in November, 2010 as The Trust Hospital Company Limited. We have three Hospitals-The Trust Hospital, The Trust Specialist Hospital and The Trust Mother and Child Hospital and six Satellite Clinics.

The Trust Specialist Hospital located is a subsidiary of The Trust Hospital Company Limited. It became operational in September 2012. The major departments at this facility are Ophthalmology, Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT), Dental and Physiotherapy. There are two Theatres at this facility. The Trust Mother and Child Hospital, has an ultra-modern facility that takes care of Obstetrics and Gynecological cases and Paediatrics.