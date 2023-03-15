Trust Hospital urge women to practice self-care

The Trust Hospital has observed International Women’s Day (IWD) 2023 with a call for women to prioritize their self-care and wellness, as it is essential for the betterment of society. The event, themed ‘The total well woman; a woman’s health conversation’, featured a range of speakers advocating for women to embrace equity without neglecting their own well-being.

Chief Executive Officer for Strategic Communications Africa (Stratcomm Africa) Limited Esther A.N. Cobbah, who was the guest speaker at the event, emphasized the importance of self-care and urged women not to be complacent when it comes to their health and wellness.

She noted that, this has become increasingly important as women juggle multiple responsibilities, including careers, families, children, community involvement, and relationships, leaving them with little time or energy to take care of themselves.

“As women, the disadvantaged position we find ourselves in, does a lot of harm to our wellness, either physically, emotionally, mentally and psychologically as well as spiritually. Relating our theme to the overarching theme for this year’s IWD, embracing equity, the associated symbolism of clasping our hands across our bosom is a powerful image of self-embrace, reminding us to care for ourselves amidst all that we have to take responsibility for,” Ms. Cobbah said.

According to recent research, women today are less content than they have been during the previous forty years. Many experts cite a shortage of free time as a key factor contributing to this trend.

Ms. Cobbah urged women to be intentional about giving themselves a break for the sake of their sanity and to prioritize themselves among other things, stating, “If we are well, the world will be well. If the caretaker is not well, the world is not well.”

CEO of the Trust Hospital, Dr. Juliana Oye Ameh, expressed her outfit’s commitment to increasing opportunities for women to contribute to the growth of the organization and to the attainment of this year’s IWD theme ‘Embrace Equity’. This, she said, includes support for career development by enrolling women staff members in training programmes.

“You can tell how far an organization will go by the number of women in teams and here at Trust Hospital we have more women than men and we are getting things done. This year’s IWD has been a call to action to accelerate gender equality. At Trust, we give and will continue to give equal opportunities.

We support women in career development by enrolling most of our women staff in one form of training or the other. We are aiming for greater inclusion and we seek to celebrate, recognize and appreciate all of you in your different roles,” Dr. Ameh said, as she urged women at the Trust Hospital to continue learning and seizing every opportunity to learn and grow.

Chief of Medical Staff at The Trust Hospital, Dr. Nana Ama Abankwa, in a presentation on the topic ‘Wellness for the Corporate Woman’, highlighted the potential challenges and opportunities that corporate women may face, as well as solutions to some of these challenges.

The event also included an interactive session in which some participants discussed how they were able to rise through the ranks as women despite all of their responsibilities. The speakers emphasized the importance of women empowering themselves and speaking up when needed, adding value to themselves, and developing their skills as they climb the corporate ladder.