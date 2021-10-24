Trust Jesus Foundation screens Pantang Community Members of diseases

Trust Jesus Foundation has organised a health screening exercise for residents of Pantang and its environs in the Greater Accra Region.

The campaign, which was organised in collaboration with the Adventists Health Association, was to encourage people to take their health seriously and go for regular checkups and seek medical assistance promptly if needed.

Speaking to the GNA on the sidelines of the screening on at Pantang, the President of the Adventists Health Association (AHA), Mr. Phillip Antwi said, “It is necessary to check up regularly; until you go through medical science investigations, you wouldn’t know what is wrong with us.

“You may think that knowing your status is a problem; you should also think that you not knowing is also a problem. It is best to go for the test, get a proper counselling which would help you to know what to do. If you don’t know it then it is very scary,” Mr. Antwi stressed.

He indicated that, when one checked and realised they were positive, “it is not the end of the world for the person, but rather, knowing one’s status would let one not wait for symptoms to show “because you would be put on medication and advised to eat well, etc. which can promote your life.”

The President of Trust Jesus Foundation, Madam Mary Wormenor, said health was important “and it is important that we put premium on our health which is not the case with many people. People wait till something happens to them before they go and check, and who knows, it could be too late.”

Madam Wormenor observed that people did not normally go for medical checkups voluntarily, which was a challenge, so there should be more education.

She therefore called on the media to concentrate on health reporting, most especially creating awareness about the benefits of one having regular health screenings which would help promote healthy living.

The over 200 people who participated in the screening exercise were drawn from the Pantang community, the inmates and workers at the Pantang Mental Hospital as well as the SDA church members who hosted the programme.

Some of the tests undertaken included an abdominopelvic scan, Hepatitis B, HIV with a counseling session, Blood Pressure (BP), Body Mass Index (BMI), Malaria, Blood Sugar, and Covid-19.

Trust Jesus Foundation is an NGO that seeks to put smiles on faces of people suffering from mental challenges. It visits mental hospitals annually to feed the inmates, among others.

Adventists Health Association is an association for SDA health professionals which embarks on health screening for free, give health related books, health talks, health symposiums, blood donation, among others.

Their style of health delivery focuses also on the spiritual aspect of health by projecting and invoking God’s healing and redemptive attributes. It sees health as a holistic process: mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual.