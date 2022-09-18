Trust Sports Emporium Limited donates towards Akuapem Odwira Festival Boxing Tournament

The Trust Sport Emporium Limited has presented boxing equipment to the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) as part of their contribution towards the Akuapem Odwira Festival Boxing Tournament which comes off of Sunday, September 18th at the ForeCourt of the Chiefs Palace.

The equipment includes boots, gloves, mouth pieces, head gears, shorts, trunks and other gears were presented by Mr Yaw Nimo (Outgoing Managing Director TSEL), Mrs Shirley Acquah Harrison (Incoming Managing Director, TSEL) and Mr Solomon Barnor(Accountant).

The President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Mr. Abraham Neequaye who received the items said he was impressed and appreciates the efforts of the TSEL in the development and promotion of Ghana Boxing. Present were the GBA First and Second Vice Presidents, Mr. Rabon Dodoo and Mr. Roger Barnor as well as other Executive Board members, Mr. John Manfo, Mr. J. A. Annan, Mr. Michael Tetteh and officers of the GBA.

The President expressed that the doors of the GBA are open for more support and sponsorship.

He commended the performances of boxers in recent times, for their seriousness and eagerness to challenge each other.

He also hailed to coaches and others ring officials as well as the media who have played different roles to see more fans watching the sport.

Meanwhile, some crack and exciting boxers including Magic Man John Quaye and Gabriel Cofie have been picked to perform on the bill.