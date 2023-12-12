NPP GERMANY

PRESS RELEASE:

13—12—2023

NDC And General Mosquito:

Truth Be Told, Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh NAPO’s Integrity Is Intact, Unmuddy!!!

NPP Germany finds attempts by the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah aka General Mosquito to stain the clean sheet integrity of Ghana’s Energy Minister and Manhyia MP, Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), ludicrously insane.

NPP Germany has been compelled to respond to a news item that was carried by Ghanaweb with the caption: “Asiedu Nketiah details how NAPO allegedly blocked UENR from having a medical school.”

General Mosquito has been Ghana’s most celebrated jolt, political comic relief for years now.

It is therefore not surprising that he once a while comes to diffuse political tensions with his rib cracking outbursts.

According to General Mosquito, the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh during his time as Education Minister, denied the people of Sunyani the opportunity to have a medical school at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).

He claimed that the minister purportedly argued that UENR is primarily focused on energy- related disciplines, and therefore, a medical school was not within the scope of the university’s mandate.

Speaking in an interview on TV XYZ on November 28, 2023, the NDC national chairman expressed his discontent with this stance, stressing that the university had even admitted first-year medical students before the plan was canceled.

How can such an experienced politician like Asiedu Nketiah throw such unsubstantiated allegations around all for propaganda.

NPP Germany would like to assure NDC and Asiedu Nketiah that NAPO as a minister of state exemplifies unwavering integrity, consistently upholding moral principles and ethical standards in his public service.

NAPO as Education Minister during his time reflected on a commitment to transparency, accountability, and the greater good, fostering trust among all stakeholders.

NAPO has demonstrated for so long that he stands for trustworthiness in carrying out his duties and responsibilities.

NAPO has always worked and performed in the best interest of the public, especially decision-making processes, and avoiding conflicts of interest.

Again NAPO as a minister of state with high integrity has demonstrated accountability, professionalism, and a commitment to serving the people he always represent.

NPP Germany takes into account the crucial role Ministers with integrity play in the governance of a nation, since they are entrusted with significant responsibilities that impact the lives of citizens which Matthew Opoku Prempeh has exhibited so far in all his dealings.

These, among others won him outstanding awards.

We can all recall that Matthew Opoku Prempeh NAPO was adjudged the best Minister in Ghana between the period of 2017 and 2019.

He was also the recipient of the 2020 Harvard Ministerial Medal of Achievement.

In May 2021, the University of Education Winneba also conferred on him an Honorary Doctorate Degree.

Somebody should carry this message to General Mosquito and the NDC that NAPO remains conscious and aware of the various challenges that can compromise the integrity of ministers, including temptations of corruption, undue influence, and personal interests conflicting with public duties.

NAPO has never been caught up in any scandal whatsoever, hence the NDC and their allies alike are overwhelmingly disappointed.

We will continue to urge the good people of Ghana to vote for Dr. Bawumia and NPP to break the 8 in order to retain the NPP so that the next NPP administration in the helm of governance will continue to give off its best.

We congratulate Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for all the good works and services being rendered to Mother Ghana.

We Say KUDOS to Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government!!!

Let The Truth Confound The Wise……

Long Live Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo!!

God Bless Our Homeland Ghana!!!

Long Live the Elephant Party!!!!

Kukruduuuu Eeeessshiii!!!!

Signed:

Nana Osei Boateng

NPP Germany Branch

Communications Director.