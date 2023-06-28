“Try Me” – Sarkodie’s New Song Counters Yvonne Nelson’s Accusations

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has responded to the recent claims made by actress Yvonne Nelson in his newly released track titled “Try Me.” The song addresses the allegations made by Nelson in her book, “I’m Not Yvonne Nelson,” where she stated that Sarkodie impregnated her and that she had to undergo an abortion. The revelation created a social media frenzy, with many calling out the rapper for his alleged actions. Sarkodie’s latest song aims to set the record straight, as he vehemently denies Nelson’s claims.

In a chapter of her book, Yvonne Nelson recounted her experience, stating, “On an ordinary day, I would have laughed out loud, and that would trigger a string of jolly conversations and jokes. But this was no laughing matter. It was a grim piece of information that was capable of turning my world upside down. I wasn’t the only one responsible for the situation, so I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie.” These words ignited a firestorm of discussion and criticism directed at the rapper.

Sarkodie’s song “Try Me” serves as his direct response to Yvonne Nelson’s claims. In the lyrics, Sarkodie confronts the allegations head-on, portraying Nelson as a liar. “I never thought I was going on this wave because I was ready to take a couple of things to my grave. First of all, let me clap for you, baby, you are brave, but you can’t pick and choose what to say, please behave,” raps Sarkodie. He goes on to challenge Nelson to reveal the names of all the men she has been involved with.

The rapper continues, “I am not going to sit here and lie, we had a thing. First, I thought we were cool till I had a thing … You told me you were pregnant, and I was the one to be blamed … Yes, I wasn’t ready, but I told you to keep it, and you explained that you had to complete your school.” Sarkodie expresses his disbelief in the claims made by Nelson, emphasizing that he urged her to seek medical care and even offered to support her throughout the pregnancy. He also highlights the communication between them regarding a doctor’s recommendation, indicating that Nelson sought an abortion without his coercion.

“Try Me” was released on Wednesday, June 28, and was produced by MOG. As fans and the public continue to dissect the situation, the song adds a new layer to the ongoing narrative surrounding these two prominent figures in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

