Tsavanya Benefits From Potable Water From CODE 57

Residents of Tsavanya in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region have breathed a sigh of relief after a mechanised borehole water system has been constructed for them to reduce the water challenge in the area.

The new water facility, which was constructed by Codenation 1957 at about Ghc 20,000, was commissioned on Saturday at a short ceremony.

Codenation 1957 is a Non-Governmental Organisation, which focuses on raising young leaders for nation-building in the area of welfare, education, creative art, health, trade, housing, information, governance, employment and others.

Mr Israel Dzitorwoko, an assembly member for the area, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the people of Tsavanya community with a total population of over 1,500, had for years lacked potable water, forcing them to walk long distances to neighbouring communities in search of water.

“Residents here mostly struggle to get water for several decades. River ‘Tordzi’ is the only source of water we mostly rely on for drinking and other house duties,” he lamented.

Mr Dzitorwoko on behalf of the people, however, expressed gratitude to CODE57 for coming to the plight of the people “since this will bring some relief to us.”

He appealed to other philanthropic organisations and the government for more water facilities and other social amenities to be brought to the area.

He expressed appreciation to the donors for financing the project, which would prevent them from contracting water-borne diseases.

Janice Osei-Agyeman, Head of Public affairs at CODE57, said the Organisation which operated in other parts of the country, was poised to be the best system of raising young leaders in Nation building.

She indicated that the Organisation had several Wings under which they function.

These are Political, Health, Education, Social Intervention, Entrepreneurship, Creative Industry, and Ministry Wing.

She also revealed the gesture received some financial assistance from ‘Siblings Keepers,’ their partners who contributed an amount of Ghc 11.000 towards the project.

Madam Osei-Agyeman appealed to residents to always keep the system functional.

Residents, who witnessed the short commissioning ceremony, told the GNA the support was an unexpected one since they yearned for it for years.

There was free health screening and consultations during the event.