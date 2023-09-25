Tsito-Anyirawase section of Accra-Ho Highway re-opened

The Ghana Highway Authority has re-opened the Tsito-Anyirawase section of the Accra-Ho Highway to light vehicles.

The road was closed to traffic on September 18, 2023, after heavy rainfall, resulting in a structural defect on a culvert on that portion of the road.

The Volta Regional Coordinating Council with approval of Ghana Highway Authority contacted First Sky Limited, which is working on the Eastern Corridor Road close to the area for the repair works.

First Sky Limited quickly moved to the area and began work, and after six days, the road is now ready to be used by light vehicles.

Meanwhile, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister has expressed his gratitude to First Sky for executing the work expeditiously to address the inconvenience posed by the closure to the traveling public.

Mr Aminu Isaka Abubakar, Volta Regional Director of Ghana Highway Authority, said though the road was re-opened only light vehicles would be allowed to use it.

He said the repair works were carried out within six days and the road was safe for light vehicles because quality materials necessary to attain the desired strength were used.

The Director said heavy vehicles were restricted because the actual maximum strength that would allow them to use the road was yet to be proven by a laboratory test.

Mr Oliver Acquah Techie, Chief Executive Officer, First Sky Limited, said they were always poised to deliver quality work with speed, and ensure that all test specifications were met.

He said the situation was an emergency one, so they decided to deal with it with all the urgency it deserved, working day and night to ensure that the road was re-open to the public.