Mr Tsonam Cleanse Akpeloo, the Chief Executive Officer of Suku Technologies, Tsonam Cleanse Akpeloo, has been awarded the 2020 Forty Under Forty award in the Technology and Innovation category.

The Forty Under Forty Award is to identify, honour, and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under age forty from a wide range of industries.

It is to award individuals, who are committed to business growth, professional excellence, and community service and have risen through the ranks of their companies or industries at a relatively young age.

Mr Akpeloo’s award is in recognition of his remarkable achievements of rendering impeccable service and entrepreneurial professionalism in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

He created eDuBoost to build world-class IT facilities for schools in Ghana and currently the Chairman for the Greater Accra Region for the Association Ghana Industries (AGI) which is the country’s leading voice of the industry.

Mr Akpeloo was the Co-coordinator of the MyVisionProject (MVP) under the auspices of the Databank Foundation and the British Council.

He was also the Executive Producer of MVP TV series; the first entrepreneurial TV pseudo-reality show in West Africa.

He chaired the technical committee of the Economic Community of West African States Commission in Abuja responsible for the development of an E-commerce platform on ECOBIZ for the West African Sub-region.

He is a Global Shaper and the Founding Curator of the Ho Hub of the Global Shapers Council of the World Economic Forum.

In 2014, he became the youngest ever elected honorable member of Africa Union’s Economic, Social, and the Cultural Council (ECOSOCC), where he served as ECOSOCC’s Youth Advisor.

He is on the Board of the Methodist University College of Ghana, the Ghana Construction Machinery Mechanics Training Institute of the NVTI, and the School of Creative Arts among others.

He is a Mandela Washington Fellow, Jack Ma’s Alibaba eFounders fellow, United Nations Development Programme Youth CONNECK Fellow, and Tony Elumelu Entrepreneur.

In 2014, he received, Africa’s Top 35 under 35 CEOs Achievement Awards and was awarded the Africa’s Young Visionary Entrepreneur Award in 2013 by the African Leadership Magazine, UK.

In 2012, he received the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award by the UNDP sponsored Youth Impacts Ghana Awards.

An alumnus of the African Liberty Academy and Diplo Foundation, he received his Business and Entrepreneurship professional training at the Clark Atlanta Business School in USA, and also studied E-commerce at the Alibaba Business School in China.

Mr Akpeloo completed the Stanford SEED Programme of Stanford Graduate School of Business and holds masters in Economic Policy Management and a BA in Economics and Political Science both at the University of Ghana, Legon.

He had a post-graduate education in Management Information Systems from Ghana Technology University.

He has a Diploma in Financial Management from CIM-UK.