‘T&T’ announcement disrupts Akan NPP constituency executive election

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency executive elections in the Akan Constituency of the Oti Region was halted following the announcement of payment of GH¢30.00 to delegates as transportation.

The amount mentioned by Mr King David Nkanbonam, the Oti Regional Minister’s representative, was described by the delegates as woefully inadequate looking at the distance they had to travel to the voting centre at Kadjebi.

They described the amount as an insult and decided not to proceed with the voting exercise.

Mr Wilson Agbanyo, the Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), intervened by calling the Polling Station Chairmen for a meeting to iron out their differences.

Mr Adjei Worlanyo Frank, a Vetting Committee Member, in an interview with GNA, said the GH¢30.00 was the Party’s decision at the national level so there was nothing they could do.

He appealed to the delegates to accept the amount and continue with voting but as at 1205 hours, voting had not restarted for the 633 eligible voters.