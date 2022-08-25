TT Brothers To Support Greater Accra Table Tennis championship

Mr. Isaac Tetteh of TT Brothers, a SWAG Award winner who has been supporting sporting programmes and events in Ghana will present some of his products to best performers at the 2022 Greater Accra Table Tennis Championship which comes to the climax on Saturday at the DG Hathiramani Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The top players in the nation, including some of the stars who represented Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be playing.

The Greater Accra Table Tennis Association is chaired by Mr. Solomon Akonor, who thanked Mr. Tetteh and the clubs and players for their wonderful performance.

Ghana Table Tennis Association is headed by Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu who has also been of immense support.

Greater Accra Table and Eastern regions produce the best table tennis stars for Ghana.

TT Brothers has of late contributed to the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) the exciting De-luxy Paint Pro Boxing League held at the Bukom Boxing Arena, every two weeks.