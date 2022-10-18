TTH Appeals For Mammogram, Radio Therapy To Boost Breast Cancer Treatment

The management of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has made an appeal to individuals and organizations to support the hospital procure mammogram and radio therapy equipment to deal with breast cancer cases. Mr. Musah Salifu, the Ag. Director of Nursing Services, made the plea at the hospital’s Oncology Center during the launch of Breast Cancer Awareness Week, also known as “Pink October.”

Mr. Musah Salifu said at the program that the hospital undertakes surgery and chemotherapy for the treatment of breast cancer. He bemoaned the lack of mammograms and pathologists at the hospital and argued that the absence of the equipment causes delays in the hospital’s ability to fully diagnose and treat breast cancer. The five northern regions are under the supervision of a single pathologist, according to the data provided. Mr. Musah expressed gratitude to the health professionals who volunteer their time and work on breast cancer issues at the hospital.

The hospital’s administration has also appealed to donor organizations for support so that it can expand its outreach programs to include all five northern regions. According to Dr. Amos Adapalala Bugri, the hospital screened 3,600 and 4,444 individuals in 2020 and 2021, respectively. He pointed out that the Hospital is now managing more than 100 breast cancer cases picked from the number they screened over the periods.

Additionally, it was disclosed that the Upper East and Upper West regions accounted for most of the hospital’s oncological cases. These cases are mostly in advanced stages before being diagnosed. As a result, management seeks support so that the hospital can reach out to people in all five regions and provide early diagnosis and treatment.

Naana Akyaa Asante, the chairperson at the event and a breast cancer survivor, assured the public that breast cancer can be treated and that those who are diagnosed with the disease live better lives after receiving treatment. “Breast cancer is not limited to women, men are also at risk”, Madam Naana stressed. She encouraged both men and women to visit medical facilities for screenings and to have hope if they are diagnosed with breast cancer. Naana Akyaa advised against seeking treatment from herbalists. According to her early detection and treatment at hospitals are the answer to breast cancer.

The Ya-Na’s representative Nyab Vo-Naa commended management and staff of the Tamale Teaching Hospital. He assured the people of the Ya-Na’s and all the chiefs’ commitment to raising awareness of breast cancer in the region. According to Nyab Vo-Naa, chiefs serve the people and must be interested in everything, including their health. He promised the gathering that the chiefs in the region will raise breast cancer awareness. “We shall drum heavily for our counterparts to follow”, Vo-Naa added.

During the launch of “Pink October,” more than six breast cancer survivors shared their experiences with the general audience. They all encouraged routine screening of both males and women. Additionally, they cited the professionalism of the doctors and nurses as well as the assistance from family members as contributing factors to their survival.

The Tamale Teaching Hospital has launched the breast cancer awareness week to raise awareness of the disease and provide free screenings to the public. The awareness campaign’s theme for this year is “Living Beyond Breast Cancer; Together We Can.”

Officials at the launch included the Director of Finance, Mr. Danlaadi Saaka, Deputy Director of Administration, Mr. Iddrisu Abdul Latif Tanko, and Ag. Director of Nursing Services, Mr. Musah Salifu. Other officers were Dr. Tia Salifu Alhassan, Director of pharmacy, Mr. Kutuba Tido, Deputy Director, General Services and Mr. Misbao Mohammed, Deputy Director, Human Resource.

By: Zuberu Aliu