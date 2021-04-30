The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has appealed to members of the public to voluntarily donate blood to the Hospital to augment its blood supply.

A statement issued and signed by Mr Misbao M. Mohammed, Acting Public Relations Officer (PRO)

of the TTH and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in Tamale, said the hospital by its operations required lots of blood to save lives.

“We have relied on voluntary blood donors and family replacements over the years, and these remain the major sources of blood,” it said.

The statement noted that “It has become difficult getting voluntary donors to donate blood to the hospital.”

It indicated that “Family replacements have equally become hard to come by in recent times.

The few pints of blood we had at the blood bank have been depleted creating an acute shortage of blood in the hospital.”

The statement, therefore, appealed to members of the public to come to the aid of the TTH by

donating blood to the hospital to enhance health care delivery.