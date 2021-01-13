The Takoradi Technical University (TTU) since its conversion in 2016 by an Act of Parliament, decided to develop academic and industry-centred programmes to produce graduates that will help solve the varied challenges facing the societies.

The effort yielded positive results as it introduced new programmes with accreditation from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to run the underlisted new four-year Bachelor of Technology (B-Tech) programmes starting this 2020/2021 Academic year.

The programmes include; Bachelor of Technology in Ceramics, Bachelor of Technology in Fashion, Bachelor of Technology in Graphics, Bachelor of Technology in Industrial Painting and Design, Bachelor of Technology in Textiles and Bachelor of Technology in Sculpture under the Faculty Of Applied Arts and Technology.

Bachelor of Technology in Hospitality Management, Bachelor of Technology in Tourism Management, Bachelor of Technology in ICT and Bachelor of Technology in Medical Laboratory under the Faculty of Applied Sciences.

Bachelor of Technology in Construction, Bachelor of Technology in Interior Design, and Bachelor of Technology in Plumbing and Gas under the Faculty of Built and Natural Environment.

Others are Bachelor of Technology in Marketing, Bachelor of Technology in Procurement and Bachelor of Technology in Secretaryship and Management Studies under the Faculty of Business Studies.

The rest are Bachelor of Technology in Civil Engineering, Bachelor of Technology in Automotive Engineering, Bachelor of Technology in Electrical Engineering, Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering, Bachelor of Technology in Renewable Energy, Bachelor of Technology in Petroleum Engineering, Bachelor of Technology in Process Engineering and Bachelor of Technology in Welding and Fabrication under the Faculty of Engineering.

Mr Moses Maclean Abnory, Registrar of TTU in an interview with the GNA hinted that the University Council had approved the Blended Learning (BL) Model programme which is the combination of online and face to face approaches in teaching and learning.

He said, the BL Model places emphasis on teacher-learner and learner-learner interaction mediated by a variety of media, such as print, audio conferencing, interactive video, and computer learning management systems.

This initiative, the Registrar indicated was more appropriate because of COVID-19 and its related challenges which is now the new normal.

He added that the BL Model would be convenient for workers, professionals and other servicing technicians who cannot enroll on the University’s regular calendar programmes.

Mr Abnory stressed that the delivery mode may include, but not limited to monthly tutorial/seminar interactions, interactive teaching and learning on Module Learning management system, the use of self-instructive manuals, podcasting and vodcasting, internet-based audio and video communication, e-portfolios and social networking tools.

The Registrar commended the Government through the Ministry of Education for its continuous support, and the University Council for its constant stewardship, strategic plans, providing policy framework, exemplary leadership and pushing the University to soar higher.