TTU signs MOU with DTI to train more precision quality artisans for Industry

The Design and Technology Institute (DTI), a world class TVET training institute has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Takoradi Technical University (TTU).

The MOU is to strengthen the implementation of Precision Quality (PQ) training towards excellence in measurements, standards and specifications among learners in the TVET space.

A Precision Quality curriculum was also handed to the University together with an ultra-modern TVET workshop equipped with state-of-the-art precision hand tools as part of the MoU.

The overall goal of the MOU was to help produce top-notch professionals in the TVET sector capable of executing critical works and product deliveries beyond any limitation and impossibilities.

Ms. Constance Elizabeth Swaniker, the Chief Executive of DTI said the transformation and change must come and become an experience beginning from a mindset shift …it is time we step back ,and reflect and imbibe in the students the culture of excellence.

At DTI, “we are on a journey to work with stakeholders to nurture and develop the next generation of human capital to champion Ghana’s economic growth by adhering to industry standards”.

The MoU with the Takoradi Technical University forms part of DTI’s collaborative strategy to work with stakeholders to reach the objective under the “Transforming youth TVET livelihood for sustainable jobs project” in partnership with the MasterCard Foundation’s ‘Young Africa Work strategy’, which sought to enable three (3) million young people, particularly women to access dignified and fulfilling work opportunities by 2030.

The three-year project sought to create 40,000 direct and indirect work opportunities for the youth, especially young women, through TVET.

Under the project, DTI would recruit and train 1,000 youth in Precision Fabrication and work readiness, improve on the work skills and practices of 5,000 master craft persons and 1,000 SMES through the Precision Quality (PQ) training programme.

Under the programme, more than 5,000 students and 100 instructors in selected TVET Universities would also benefit from the training which would also benefit many young apprentices in trade and businesses.

“It is estimated that by 2030, Africa would be home to the world’s largest workforce, with 375 million young people entering the labour market and so with the right skills, these young people will improve their lives and the lives of their communities, contributing to Africa’s overall competitiveness”.

The DTI out-doored the Precision Quality (PQ) programme to policy makers, Academia and key industry players at a conference in Accra on 11th February 2021 where stakeholders agreed that Precision Quality would be key to enhancing the skills and work of master craft persons and artisans to meet global industry standards.

The Takoradi Technical University is the second model and demonstration centre after Ho Technical University to roll-out the implementation of the Precision Quality programme.

The PQ training programme was developed by industry players and certified by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) for introduction into the academic studies of Technical Universities.

The Vice Chancellor of Takoradi Technical University, Rev. Prof. Frank Eshun was happy about the collaboration with the Design and Technology Institute (DTI).

“In fact, TTU takes this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as a critical component of our vision to become a Centre of excellence in technical and vocational education both in Ghana and Sub-Sahara Africa,” he said.

He added that the MoU would go a long way to address the issue of Precision Quality facing manufacturing industries as far as international quality standards were concerned.

The Vice Chancellor said the process would eventually make students more competitive in the world of work.

The Western Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, welcomed DTI to the Region and charged the University to leverage the partnership to train the next generation of human capital for the country.

“The partnership with the Design and Technology Institute is the needed game changer for the youth who are undergoing training at the University, It is my hope that this will unlock the needed skills for the myriads of private sector companies to create wealth for Ghana.”

The Minister said it was a constant factor and urged the university to start the process from a small scale and escalate its positive impact.

He also urged the lecturers to work hard to enable the partnership grow adding, “Our Ghana beyond Aid starts also from attitudinal and mindset change”.

The Trained Academic Scale Advisors (ASA) and instructors would train the students extensively in Precision Quality to ensure they gained relevant industry skills and adhere to global industry standards when they graduate to enter the world of work.

The PQ curriculum consists of five training modules namely, Change to Grow, Process Integration, People and Team Development, Health and Safety in the Workplace and Managing Quality and Customer Relations.

The Design and Technology Institute (DTI) is a state-of-the-art Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) institution launched in September 2019 to provide the platform for students from various Universities, Polytechnics, Technical and Vocational Institutions to gain industry experience by working closely with artisans on a factory floor, supported by experienced instructors.

The mission of the Institute is to transform skills training for young people in Ghana and across West Africa.

The Institute offers scholarships to needy but brilliant students in partnership with the MasterCard Foundation under their Young Africa Works strategy in Ghana.

The MasterCard Foundation works with visionary organizations to enable young people in Africa and in Indigenous communities in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work.

It is one of the largest private foundations in the world with a mission to advance learning and promote financial inclusion to create an inclusive and equitable world.

The Young Africa Works programme is currently being implemented in seven African countries in collaboration with governments, the private sector, business leaders, educators and young people.