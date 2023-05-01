Tuberculosis still prevalent in Ghana

Ms Sandra Asomaning, Tuberculosis Focal Person at Ada District Hospital, has emphasized the need for Ghanaians to remain vigilant and report TB cases to health facilities.

She stated that, despite the low number of reported cases, the disease is nonetheless prevalent in the communities and poses a threat to other organs of the human body.

Ms Asomaning told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that TB impacted the lungs, spine, brain, kidneys, and other sections of the body, and that if not treated immediately, it might lead to death.

Although the symptoms, which included fever, weight loss, tiredness, and loss of appetite, were similar to those of other diseases, she advised health officials to be on the alert.

She went on to say that early detection allowed health experts to immediately handle the sickness and keep it from spreading to other parts of the body.

People with tuberculosis generate microscopic droplets that convey the bacteria when singing, coughing, sneezing, or smiling, according to the Tuberculosis Focal Person, and intimate contact with an infected person can be deadly.

She said that living with someone who has active TB and living in a dominating TB community, among other things, made disease transmission simpler.

Ms Asomaning also stated that those with underlying health issues such as HIV, diabetes, severe kidney disease, and cancer, among others, are more likely to get tuberculosis.