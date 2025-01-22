TUC and CLOGSAG Urge Immediate Action on Salary and Wage Discussions Under New Minister

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) and the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) have called on Abdul-Rashid H. Pelpuo, the Minister-designate for Labor, Jobs, and Employment, to prioritize urgent discussions on salary adjustments and minimum wage for public sector workers once confirmed.

Both organizations expressed concerns that further delays could lead to complications with arrears payments and potential unrest in the labor sector.

Joshua Ansah, the Secretary-General of TUC, emphasized the pressing need to address the base pay and minimum wage issues, pointing out that these matters have been pending for too long. “As I speak to you, base pay is waiting, minimum wage is waiting,” Ansah stated, adding that he had already written to the ministry requesting that the new minister convene a tripartite committee to resolve the issues swiftly. “He should call the tripartite committee for us to meet and determine the minimum wage and the base pay,” he urged.

Ansah also addressed concerns over the handling of labor matters, urging the minister-designate to adopt a more proactive approach rather than relying solely on the National Labour Commission for resolution. “The problems are there, but there are ways of resolving them,” Ansah said. “Any good leader facing challenges must have the heart to deal with the problem. Workers are upset that every time there is an issue, the National Labour Commission is the first point of call. It would be better for the minister to ensure that labor relations in the country remain calm.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG raised additional concerns about the operations of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), accusing the body of overstepping its mandate. He claimed that the commission had been involved in auditing activities, which he argued were outside its scope. “They are trying to create confusion on the labor front,” he said.

The CLOGSAG executive further criticized the FWSC for attempting to migrate employees into other services, a move he described as inappropriate. He also clarified the commission’s role, asserting that the government, not the FWSC, should be considered the lead negotiator in salary discussions. “They are not lead negotiators. The government is the lead negotiator, and they are mandated by the government to negotiate,” he explained. He called on Minister-designate Pelpuo to ensure that the FWSC sticks to its proper mandate and, if necessary, undergoes a shake-up to restore order.

Both unions are clearly looking for swift action from the new minister to prevent further tension in the public sector. With pressing labor issues at hand, the calls for reform within the Ministry of Labor, Jobs, and Employment reflect broader concerns about the management of wage negotiations and the effective handling of public sector grievances. The hope is that under Pelpuo’s leadership, these longstanding challenges will be addressed with both urgency and clarity.