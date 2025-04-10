TUC Stands Firm Against ECG Privatisation

The Trades Union Congress has reiterated its steadfast opposition to the privatisation of the Electricity Company of Ghana, a policy that has long divided government and labour.

In its submission on the 2025 budget, the union reaffirmed its resistance to any move that would see private entities take control over state-owned enterprises, a stance it has consistently maintained since its initial protest against privatisation proposals in 2017 during the Akufo-Addo administration.

The union’s leaders underscored that privatisation and private sector participation are fundamentally similar, arguing that either arrangement would jeopardise national interests by compromising control over critical public services. Concerns were raised that transferring the management of ECG to private hands would not only lead to higher costs for consumers but also result in job losses and a weakening of state oversight in an area as vital as electricity supply.

In a clear statement of its position, TUC officials declared, “We will resist any attempt to privatise ECG,” echoing the resolution passed at its 10th Quadrennial Delegates Congress in 2016.

Instead of ceding control to private operators, the union advocates for comprehensive reforms that focus on removing political interference from the utility’s management. This, they believe, is a more viable solution to addressing the operational challenges and inefficiencies that have long plagued ECG.

The government, for its part, appears determined to move forward with plans to involve private sector management despite persistent union objections. As debates continue over the future of ECG, the TUC’s firm stance reflects broader concerns about safeguarding public assets and ensuring that any reform delivers tangible benefits for both workers and consumers.

Observers note that the union’s position brings into sharp relief the need for a fundamental rethinking of how essential services are governed, reinforcing the call for reforms that emphasize transparency and efficiency while protecting national interests.