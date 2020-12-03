The Trade Union Congress, Ghana on Thursday presented COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Union of Informal Workers Association (UNIWA) to support its members and associates in the fight against the virus.

The items, included 1,050 boxes of nose masks, 1,150 hand sanitizers, 15 CD Washing systems, 20 Dust bins; 20 Infrared Thermometer guns, Soaps and Tissues.

Dr Yaw Baah, the Secretary General, TUC Ghana, said the gesture was in partnership with the Danish Trade Union Development Agency (DTDA) to provide PPE to its informal economy members who were much vulnerable to the virus looking at the nature of their work.

He said the items would be distributed across the country to ensure that all members received their share.

He expressed appreciation to DTDA for their unfailing support to TUC, Ghana for the past 15 years.

He commended the Executives and members of TUC, Ghana and UNIWA for their commitment and support to the growth of the Union.

He urged them to observe the COVID-19 protocols, wear nose masks to cover both nose and mouth and not their chin or part of their mouth leaving the nose.

Ms Deborah Freeman, General Secretary, UNIWA expressed appreciation, on behalf of the members, for the support given by TUC and DTDA.

She urged the members to value the items given and pledged to ensure a fair distribution of the items across the nation guided by lists presented to the office.

Mr Frederick Ewusie, Nursing Officer University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), educated the participants on best methods of using PPE.

He said the best masks for protection against the virus was the surgical face mask and the N95 adding that the cloth mask was an improvised version and should not be used beyond seven days.

He said hand sanitizers should be poured with a minimum quantity of five millilitres per use and rubbed till it evaporates leaving the fingers and hands dry.