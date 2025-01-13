TUC to Engage President Mahama Over 2025 Base Pay and Minimum Wage Negotiations

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has announced plans to engage President John Dramani Mahama and his relevant appointees in the coming weeks to initiate negotiations for the 2025 base pay and minimum wage for workers in Ghana.

In an exclusive interview with 3news’ labour affairs correspondent in Accra on January 13, TUC Secretary-General and spokesperson, Joshua Ansah, confirmed that discussions around wage adjustments were high on the union’s agenda. Ansah’s remarks followed the failure of organised labour and the previous government to begin formal negotiations for the 2025 minimum wage and base pay, despite official correspondence sent to the then Minister of Employment and Labour Relations.

Ansah explained that although they had formally requested talks, the negotiations did not materialise under the previous administration. “We wrote officially to the then Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, but the negotiations couldn’t take place,” he said, adding that, as a result, over 700,000 public sector workers are still relying on the 15% salary increment for 2024, which remains in effect.

Despite these challenges, the TUC has expressed its commitment to moving forward with the new government. Ansah assured that while the President was only recently sworn in, the union was actively preparing to meet with the relevant authorities. “The President was just sworn in last week, we are working behind the scenes but very soon we will come out. We are doing what is expected of us and very soon we will come out. We will meet and discuss and write appropriately on the minimum wage and the base pay so workers must be rest assured,” he said.

Ansah further stressed that the issue of fair compensation for workers is central to the TUC’s mission. He reminded President Mahama of his earlier promises to improve the livelihoods of workers and urged him to prioritise this matter. “We cannot stand on empty stomach, no sack can stand empty. At least, the sack must be filled so that they can stand and work, I don’t think President Mahama will just look on for workers to go hungry,” Ansah remarked.

The TUC’s upcoming engagement with the government is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the discussions around the 2025 wage structure, with both workers and government keen to reach an agreement that balances fair compensation with economic considerations.