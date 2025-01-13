TUC Urges Mahama to Implement Redeployment System and Compensation for Workers Affected by Ministry Mergers

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has called on President John Dramani Mahama to introduce a comprehensive ‘redeployment system’ for workers impacted by the recent merger of some government ministries.

In light of the President’s initiative to reduce the number of ministries from 30 to 23 as part of efforts to create a leaner government, the TUC has also urged the administration to consider implementing a compensation package for workers who may face layoffs.

In an exclusive interview with 3news’ labour affairs correspondent in Accra, TUC Secretary-General Joshua Ansah expressed concern that some workers, particularly those in ministries that have been merged, may lose their jobs unless an effective redeployment strategy is put in place. This call for action comes amidst discussions that the merger could lead to job cuts, a view supported by some economic think tanks like IMANI Africa.

However, President Mahama has made it clear that no workers will be laid off as a result of the merger. He reaffirmed this stance following the announcement that the number of ministries would be reduced, aiming to streamline the government’s operations.

Despite the President’s assurances, Ansah acknowledged that the merging of ministries may still result in redundancies. “In President Mahama’s own speech, there is not going to be reduction or layoffs, but once the ministries are merged together, definitely some of the ministers whose ministries have been collapsed, and staff are going to lose their jobs unless the President decides to redeploy them in other ministries,” he said.

The TUC has fully supported the President’s stance of avoiding layoffs but insists that a proper redeployment system must be in place to ensure that affected workers can be smoothly integrated into other government roles. Furthermore, Ansah proposed the establishment of a compensation regime as a stopgap measure for workers who may face immediate financial challenges due to the restructuring.

While acknowledging that compensation may provide temporary relief, Ansah emphasised the importance of long-term job security. “Compensation is fine but how long will that compensation take you? Even if they pay one million each, how long will that take you? But we at labour believe in staying on the job and being paid every month than to go and take one million cedis and within two weeks it is gone and your life becomes very miserable,” he remarked.

The TUC’s call highlights the ongoing debate around balancing government efficiency and workers’ rights, as the government navigates the complexities of reducing the size of the public sector without jeopardising livelihoods. The coming weeks may see further discussions on how President Mahama’s administration can meet its goal of a lean government while safeguarding the welfare of public sector workers.