TUC Urges Stimulus Amid 10 Percent U.S. Tariff

The Trades Union Congress has called on the government to introduce a targeted stimulus package to help local businesses weather the impact of a new ten percent tariff imposed by the United States.

The TUC warns that without swift intervention, firms could shed jobs and deepen Ghana’s unemployment challenges.

Speaking exclusively to 3news, TUC Secretary‑General Joshua Ansah said the global spread of U.S. tariffs—thirty‑five percent on Chinese goods and twenty percent on European exports—has now extended to Ghanaian products. “This is the time government should support our local industry to produce more,” he said, adding that skills training for workers would help firms adapt and compete.

Ansah also urged authorities to foster intra‑African trade as a long‑term strategy. He suggested opening regional markets so that Ghanaian businesses can sell to neighbouring countries. “When Africans begin trading among ourselves, Americans will become jealous and may relieve all the taxes,” he noted, arguing that a robust continental market could counterbalance external tariffs.

The TUC chief stressed that government backing could stabilise the cedi‑to‑dollar exchange rate and create jobs. He warned that without such measures, local enterprises would struggle to generate export revenue and maintain employment levels.

By advocating for a combination of financial support, workforce development and regional integration, the TUC highlights the importance of resilience in Ghana’s export sector. As global trade tensions rise, the country’s ability to pivot toward African markets and strengthen domestic capacity will be critical in safeguarding livelihoods and preserving economic stability.