TUC Urges Swift Passage of OSHE Bill to Address Workplace Risks in Digital Age

Ghana’s Trades Union Congress (TUC) has renewed demands for the immediate passage of the Occupational Safety, Health and Environment (OSHE) Bill, warning that delays could leave workers vulnerable to emerging workplace hazards fueled by technological advancements.

In a statement marking the 2025 World Day for Safety and Health at Work, TUC Secretary-General Joshua Ansah emphasized that rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, robotics, and IoT systems requires equally swift regulatory responses. “While these innovations boost productivity, they introduce unprecedented risks from automation-induced job insecurity to mental stress from constant workplace adaptation,” Ansah noted.

The union highlighted how sedentary work patterns, algorithmic management pressures, and exposure to new physical hazards in tech-driven industries underscore the urgent need for legislative action. The proposed OSHE Bill would mandate comprehensive risk assessments, continuous worker training, and enforceable safety standards tailored to Ghana’s evolving labor landscape.

Economists back the TUC’s push, noting that robust occupational safety frameworks could increase productivity by 15-20% in key sectors like manufacturing and logistics while making Ghana more attractive to quality-conscious investors. The World Bank estimates workplace injuries cost African economies up to 4% of GDP annually a preventable drain Ghana could mitigate through modernized regulations.

With Ghana positioning itself as West Africa’s digital hub, the TUC argues that worker protections must keep pace with innovation. “We cannot build a competitive economy on the backs of unsafe or insecure workers,” the statement concluded, urging parliament to prioritize the bill before the 2025 legislative session closes.

The government has yet to announce a timeline for the bill’s passage, but labor experts suggest its enactment could set a regional benchmark for balancing technological progress with worker welfare in Africa’s Fourth Industrial Revolution transition.