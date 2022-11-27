TUDEC 2nd Dialogue, Peace Conference Held

Ahead of the 2022 elections, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Rev Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso, has warned Ghanaians against complacency to peace and stability despite Ghana’s successes over the years.

The Man of God has therefore charged civil society organizations and other influential bodies to begin preaching peace before the campaign season.

He was speaking at the 2nd Dialogue and Peace conference by TUDEC here in Accra.

Elections have emerged an important, and most contentious, features of political life on the African continent. In the first half of this decade, there were more than 20 national elections, serving largely as capstones of peace processes or transitions to democracies.

Though Ghana can boost of peace and stability especially during elections, there has been pockets of conflicts and disturbances before , during and after the ballots. This has often raised concerns to security threats if issues related to culture, religion, and political differences are not addressed. The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Rev Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso, has called for peace ahead of the polls.

The public relations officer for TUDEC, Dr Kamal Karim Mohammed in an interview touched on the the Peace and stability in Ghana ad compared to other countries and out of that had made them to wants mechanisms to be in place to ginger religious leaders for positive change.

Some of the traditional leaders in an interview embrace the conference intiative and wish more of such conference.