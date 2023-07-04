TUDEC and Time To Help Share Meat To Thousands of Ghanaians

TUDEC Development Centre in collaboration with a non-governmental organization called Time To Help, has embarked on another benevolent exercise by distributing meat parcels to thousands of Ghanaians of all religious backgrounds to commemorate this year’s 2023 Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

The associations who are well known for their yearly act of humanitarianism slaughtered about 650 cows and shared them with thousands of Ghanaians.

Briefing the media in Accra, the Principal of Galaxy International School (Preschool and Primary section), Mr. Mustafa Kaya stated that during Eid-ul-Adha celebrations Muslims across the globe show compassion and good neighborliness.

As part of their corporate responsibilities and as it is required to be performed by every Muslim, the non-governmental Organisation (NGO) based in Accra shares packages of meat to all from all walks of life.

He said they slaughter cows according to Islamic tradition and share it with all and sundry. The festival ensures that even those who can’t afford meat get plenty of it at least once a year.

The meat slaughtering ceremony occurred in Takoradi, Kumasi, Wa, Tamale, Koforidua, Cape Coast, and Tema. The exercise was extended to churches, mosques, orphanages, and Persons With Disabilities.

The recipients of the meat thanked TUDEC and partners for their yearly support to the needy irrespective of religion and tribe and encouraged the organizers to continue reaching out to others.

TUDEC as an association is built on the principle of love, tolerance, promotion of dialogue, and peaceful co-existence. It aims to create the right resources and opportunities for everyone to become active members of society hence their motto: “Putting People First”.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh