TUDEC fetes 32,000 families across the country on Eid Adha

TUDEC, a NON-Governmental Organisation, (NGO) has distributed bags of meat to people in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Wa and Akosombo as part of the Eid Adha celebrations.

950 cattle were slaughtered and shared close to 32,000 families across the country at 63 communities across the country.

Speaking to a cross section of Journalists, after the distribution, Madam Sukran Kaya, a Teacher at Galaxy International School in Accra, said TUDEC will continue to celebrate the occasion with people from various religious background in the country.

According to her, the gesture is about showing love and compassion as the celebration marks the occasion of Prophet Abraham’s sacrification of his son Ismail commanded by Allah.

She said the celebration is significant on the calender of Muslims across the world as cow, sheeps, goats among others are slaughted in line with Muslims faith and belief systems of sharing with people from all locations.

Madam Sukran Kaya explained that TUDEC have collaborations with Time-To-Help, Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO) in the Netherlands with support from other countries like Switzerland, Germany and United States of America (USA) to run it operations.

In an interview with recipients of the feast, they express the joy and happiness of the benevolent of TUDEC for their continuous support to the public and called for Allah blessings in all their working endeavours.

Report by Ben LARYEA