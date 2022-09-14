Tuesday night at Zen Garden with Kwan Pa ‘s new release, Palm Wine Music

Kwan Pa, the four man versatile band who are passionate about African Music performance and promotion thrilled people on the release party night last Tuesday. .

Managed by Wael Hakeem of Zen Garden fame, they are always ready on Tuesdays to perform live band indigenous music at the most classic entertainment place in Labone, Accra.

The leader Ansah Nkansah introduced the instruments after welcoming guests with the Osibisa welcome song.

He emphasized that they play indigenous Palm Wine Music with instruments like Seperewa (Ghanaian Harp-lute), Dawuta (Twin bell), Ntorwa (Big rattle), Kpanlogo drums, Djembe drum, Gome (Frame drums) and the Guitar, among others.

The night setting was like chilling in a forest, as Zen Garden is always an exciting exotic and an experience.

Serving was on point as the waitresses and waiters responded to requests with rapt attention and swiftness.

The drinks are affordable and the food is ever delicious like the word.

The music was super for dancing, and Kwan Pa proves why they keep on sweeping awards.

They are indeed made for Ghana to the world and other people in other places of the world need to see and listen to the Palm Wine sound.

Kwan Pa meaning the right path is five years old and just last Friday they released their new album (EP) comprising six songs.

They asked for responses on their performance on social media via Instagram Facebook, Twitter and What’sApp. Just type – Palm Wine Music, Kwan Pa.

They played the six songs ‘Immediate Effect’, ‘Mr. Traveler’, ‘Culinary Battle’, ‘Ice Water’, ‘Aduane Nyina’ and ‘Gyato’,

Zen Garden has indeed proved to be the best place to chill with family and friends for birthdays and other celebrations.

Nkansah said they are so excited to release their long awaited debut Ep title ” Palm Wine Music” which comprises a six fresh track, Mr. Traveller, Culinary Battle, Gyato, Ice Water, Aduane Nyina, Immediate Effect and is being called a masterpiece of traditional contemporary music!

Kwan Pa, the multiple award winning, thriving dynamic indigenous band in Ghana that performs and promotes indigenous music of Africa in various forms. Kwan Pa believes in the assertion that Africa has a very rich music culture which is worth flaunting to the world. They believe that traditional African music is never outdated or perhaps irrelevant as some people may perceive it to be.

Palm Wine Ep can be found on all streaming music platforms including apple music, Spotify, Boomplay, AudioMack, Deezer, Tidal among others.