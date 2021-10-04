Tuesday October 5 is World Teachers’ Day

Ghana will join other countries across the globe to mark this year’s World Teachers’ Day which falls on Tuesday October 5.

The day will focus on appreciating, assessing and improving the educators of the world and to provide an opportunity to consider issues related to teachers and teaching.

Established in 1994, the day commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 International Labour Organisation/UNESCO recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which is a standard-setting instrument that addresses the status and situations of teachers around the world.

The Status sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.

This year’s World Teachers’ Day will focus on the support teachers need to fully contribute to the recovery process of COVID-19 on the theme, “Teachers at the heart of education recovery”.

UNESCO and Education International will hold a five-day series of global and regional events to showcase the effect that the pandemic has had on the teaching profession, highlight effective and promising policy responses, and aim to establish the steps that need to be taken to ensure that teaching personnel develop their full potential.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Peter Tetteh Korda, Public Relations Officer, Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), said the Association on September 2021 launched the GNAT Week and the World Teachers Day celebration in Sunyani, the Bono Regional Capital.

As part of activities, he said, Teachers in the country would join their counterparts around the world to commemorate the day in Sunyani.

Mr Korda said GNAT organised a two-day symposium from Sunday October 3 to 4, 2021 in Sunyani on the theme, ” Global Teacher Prize 2021: Teachers Wanted: Reclaiming Teaching and Learning for a Human-Centred Recovery”.

Other sub-themes include the Role of ICT in Education Before, During and After COVID-19; GES Occupational Pension Scheme; and Teacher Absenteeism.

Mr Korda said the event would be climaxed tomorrow Tuesday October 5,2021 with a grand durbar in Sunyani.