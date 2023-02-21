Tug of War Competition Brings Excitement To Students As Mamfe Methodist Girls Emerge Winners

As part of activities to mark the world Tug of War day in Ghana, the Ghana Tug of War Association (GHATOWA) on Sunday organised a special event for schools in the Eastern Region.

The schools were classified in boys, girls and heavyweight with fantastic prizes at stake for the winners.

The girls schools represented were Suhum Islamic Girls, Aburi Girls, Mamfe Methodist Girls, Mampong Presby SHS, Aburi Presby SHS, Diaspora Girls, Adonten SHS, Larteh and Presby SHS.

After the hot contest, Mamfe Methodist Girls won the girls competition, second place went to Suhum Islamic Girls.

The Boys category was competed among Adonten SHS, Aburi Presby SHS, Larteh Presby SHS, Koforidua SECTEH, Mampong Presby SHS

Koforidua SECTEH proved their strength to emerge winners, while Mampong Presby SHS placed second.

There was a Heavy weight category dubbed the PWCE inter halls Championship.

The halls that took part were Mackillican, Kampong, Juzi Widman. Kwapong Hall won after pulling Mackillican who went home with the second prize.

Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams, President of the Ghana Tug of War Association commended the participants and officials, he said the competition will move to other regions for everyone to have a feel of Tug of War.

He expressed that very soon, Tug of War will become the most attractive and prefared sport among students in Ghana.

The special Tug of War contest was sponsored by Good Day Energy Drink, Ocean Spray (Cramberry Juice), Sunshine Natural Filtered Water, Indomie Instant Noodles and Aburi Botanical Gardens.