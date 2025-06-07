Tulenkey Credits Positive Mindset for TGMA Best Hiplife Song Win

Chief Osei Bonsu, known professionally as Tulenkey, stated he anticipated winning Best Hiplife Song at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards for his track “Bad Feelings.”

The artist revealed his pre-award confidence during a Property FM interview in Cape Coast.

“I was very confident of winning the Best Hiplife Song at the TGMA because I attract good things in whatever I’m doing,” Tulenkey stated. He attributed this assurance to his outlook, noting: “I believe that I had won the award already before going to the event because if you think positively the universe works for you.”

The musician clarified his certainty appeared pre-informed: “I was so confident that you might think someone working at Charter House or TGMA has given me a hint already but that’s not it.” His remarks follow the May 2025 ceremony recognizing Ghanaian musical achievements across 30 competitive categories.