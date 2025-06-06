Tulenkey: Societal Stigma Silences Men Facing Mental Health Struggles

Ghanaian musician Tulenkey (born Chief Osei Bonsu) states that societal pressures prevent many men from discussing personal challenges due to fears of perceived weakness.

Speaking with Amansan Krakye about his new song ‘B33ma,’ the artist addressed cultural barriers to male vulnerability.

“Men are really suffering in silence because it’s said men don’t cry,” Tulenkey stated. “Many hoard their struggles but can’t speak because society sees those who voice difficulties as weak and vulnerable.” He emphasized that this dynamic contributes to untreated mental health challenges among men.

The musician linked this silence to cultural expectations of masculinity, noting: “Most men want respect in society, but those perceived as vulnerable easily lose standing in our communities.” His commentary highlights how stigma discourages men from seeking emotional support.

Tulenkey’s ‘B33ma’ explicitly addresses this issue, framing the song as outreach to men enduring unspoken hardships.

Artists increasingly leverage cultural platforms to challenge gender norms around emotional expression in Ghana’s evolving social landscape.