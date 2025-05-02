Tullow Oil Confirms Shareholder Voting Rights in Regulatory Filing

Tullow Oil plc disclosed its total voting rights as of 30 April 2025 in compliance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s transparency rules.

The energy firm reported 1,460,890,410 ordinary shares outstanding, each with a nominal value of 10 pence. No shares were held in treasury, making the total voting rights equivalent to the issued share capital.

The figure serves as a reference for shareholders to assess whether they must notify the company of changes to their stake under regulatory requirements. Such disclosures are standard for publicly traded companies, ensuring transparency and adherence to market rules.

Tullow Oil, listed on the London Stock Exchange, operates oil and gas projects across Africa and South America. The update reflects routine financial reporting, underscoring the company’s ongoing obligations to keep investors informed amid fluctuating energy markets.