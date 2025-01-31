Tullow Oil Cuts Debt and Eyes Growth After Strong 2024 Performance

Tullow Oil has made significant strides in reducing its debt and stabilizing its operations, setting the stage for a transformative 2025.

The company announced that its net debt has been slashed to 1.45 billion, down from 2.81 billion in 2020, thanks to consistent free cash flow generation.

This financial progress comes alongside resolving a long-standing tax arbitration case in Ghana, which removed a $320 million contingent liability and reinforced the stability of Tullow’s Petroleum Agreements in the region.

In 2024, Tullow delivered a solid operational performance, with average working interest production reaching 61.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd), including 6.6 kboepd of gas. The Jubilee field, a cornerstone of Tullow’s portfolio, contributed 33.9 thousand barrels per day (kbopd) net, while the TEN field added 10.2 kbopd net.

The company also completed five new wells at Jubilee six months ahead of schedule, achieving the milestone without any safety incidents. Meanwhile, decommissioning activities in Mauritania were wrapped up ahead of schedule and under budget, further underscoring Tullow’s operational efficiency.

Financially, Tullow reported revenue of 1.5 billion for 2024, with an average realized oil price of 80.2 per barrel before hedging.

The company generated 156 million in interest flow, which allowed it to reduce net debt and extend its 250 million revolving credit facility to June 2025.

Tullow’s reserves also saw an update, with year-end 2024 proven and probable (2P) reserves at 164.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), valued at $2.5 billion. While this marks a reduction from the previous year, the company highlighted its substantial contingent resources of approximately 700 mmboe, which offer significant potential for future growth.

Looking ahead to 2025, Tullow is focused on cost efficiency and production optimization. The company expects average working interest production to range between 50 and 55 kboepd, factoring in a planned two-week maintenance shutdown at Jubilee in the first half of the year. A 4D seismic survey is underway across the Jubilee and TEN fields to identify new drilling targets and improve reservoir management. Drilling at Jubilee is set to resume in May 2025, with two new wells expected to come online in the third quarter, boosting production later in the year.

Tullow is also exploring further opportunities to reduce its debt, targeting a net debt below 1 billion. The company is considering, but only the proceeds would strengthen its sustainability and leverage position. Capital expenditure for 2025 is projected at 250 million, with the majority allocated to Jubilee.

Additionally, Tullow plans to optimize its cost base further, aiming to save 10 million annually and reduce the cost of cash net general and administrative expenses to around 40 million.

2025 will also mark a leadership transition for Tullow as CEO Rahul Dhir steps down after a successful tenure. The search for his successor is underway, with the new leader expected to drive the company’s next growth phase, including a framework for capital returns and strategic expansion across Africa.

Tullow remains committed to its environmental and social goals, including achieving Net Zero on Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and delivering lasting socio-economic benefits to its host nations through its Shared Prosperity strategy.

As Tullow navigates the challenges and opportunities ahead, its focus on operational excellence, financial discipline, and strategic growth positions it as a key player in Africa’s energy sector.

Tullow Oil plc is an independent energy company focused on responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Listed on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges (TLW)