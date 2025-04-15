Tullow Oil Publishes 2024 Annual Reports and Sets Date for 2025 AGM

Tullow Oil Plc has released its 2024 Annual Report and Sustainability Report, following the preliminary results announcement made on March 25.

The London-based oil exploration company confirmed its Annual General Meeting will take place on May 22, 2025, at its headquarters in Chiswick Park, London.

The reports, now available on the company’s website and submitted to regulatory bodies, provide comprehensive details of Tullow’s financial performance and sustainability initiatives for the past fiscal year. In accordance with UK Listing Rules and Disclosure Guidance requirements, the documents have been filed with the National Storage Mechanism and are accessible through the Financial Conduct Authority’s online portal.

Ghanaian shareholders can obtain copies of the reports through the Central Securities Depository in Accra, reflecting Tullow’s dual listing on both the London and Ghana Stock Exchanges. The company maintains its commitment to transparency as it prepares to present these results to shareholders at the upcoming AGM, where key decisions regarding corporate governance and strategic direction will be addressed.

This disclosure comes as Tullow continues to navigate the evolving energy sector landscape, balancing operational demands with increasing focus on environmental and social responsibility. The sustainability report in particular will be scrutinized by investors and stakeholders monitoring the company’s progress in energy transition and community engagement initiatives, especially in its core African markets.