Tullow Oil Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Tullow Oil plc today announces the following: As at 31 August 2023, Tullow Oil plc’s issued share capital consisted of 1,449,108,251 ordinary shares (with a nominal value of 10p each) with voting rights. No ordinary shares were held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Tullow Oil plc was 1,449,108,251.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Tullow Oil plc under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.